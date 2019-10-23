Zealium Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $10,900.00 and $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012692 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000238 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 11,329,231 coins and its circulating supply is 10,329,231 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

