Zacks: PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PARINGA RESOURC/S an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNRL. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $2.16. 1,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. PARINGA RESOURC/S has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Buck Creek Mine Complex located in the Illinois coal basin. As of June 30, 2018, it owned 40,751 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States.

