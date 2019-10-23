Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Hold

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of TCBK stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $36.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $37.62. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.88.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $77.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 5,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $191,245.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,018 shares in the company, valued at $963,186.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $186,338.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,896 shares in the company, valued at $760,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,461,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,720,000 after buying an additional 221,356 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,579,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 664,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,742,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 124,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. 60.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

