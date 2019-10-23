Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Skyline in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. Skyline has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $32.44.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Mak Capital One Llc sold 71,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $2,077,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 41,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,257,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,191,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 277,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,185,195.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Skyline by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,940,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,889,000 after purchasing an additional 797,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyline by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,633,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,105,000 after purchasing an additional 185,093 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Skyline by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,372,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,946,000 after purchasing an additional 54,847 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Skyline by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skyline by 52.8% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,452,000 after acquiring an additional 434,899 shares during the period.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

