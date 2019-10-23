Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Hold

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $126.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Middleby stands to gain from solid demand from restaurant customers, strength in the Viking business, and efforts to broaden the product portfolio, technologies and manufacturing capabilities in the quarters ahead. Also, business acquisitions, with recent buyouts being Packaging Progressions and Ss Brewtech, will prove beneficial. However, the company's shares have underperformed the industry and look relatively overvalued in the past three months. It faces headwinds from rising costs, forex woes and high debts. Also, persistent weakness in the meat processing business might continue hurting Food Processing Equipment Group. Uncertainties in the U.K., Europe and China will likely be detrimental to Middleby’s international business. In the past 60 days, its earnings estimates for 2019 and 2020 have been lowered.”

MIDD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $153.00 price target on shares of Middleby and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.57.

MIDD traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.95. 5,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,130. Middleby has a one year low of $96.65 and a one year high of $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.80.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Middleby had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Middleby will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,232.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,955.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $142,571.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Middleby during the second quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Middleby during the second quarter worth $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 175.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 459.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

