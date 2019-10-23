Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) to “Hold”

Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of BKEAY opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.96. Bank of East Asia has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services.

