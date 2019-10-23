Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Re/Max from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised shares of Re/Max from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Re/Max from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Re/Max from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Re/Max from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $585.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88. Re/Max has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $44.16.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Re/Max had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 73.12%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Re/Max’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Re/Max will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Re/Max by 48.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Re/Max by 22.0% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Re/Max by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in Re/Max by 22.0% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Re/Max by 174.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

