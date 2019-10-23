Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Strong Sell

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PFBC. DA Davidson set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.35. The firm has a market cap of $795.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

