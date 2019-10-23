Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Hold

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRUS. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 104.10% and a negative return on equity of 41.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Merus by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Merus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Merus by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

