Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) to Hold

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the largest providers of senior living services in the United States. The Company currently owns interests in and/or operates 33 communities in 17 states with a capacity of approximately 5,000 residents, including 17 communities in which it owns interests, 15 communities that it manages for third parties. The Company also operates one home health care agency. “

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSU. Pi Financial assumed coverage on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Capital Senior Living from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Senior Living from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.

CSU stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.48. 49,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.53. Capital Senior Living has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.25%. The firm had revenue of $113.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Senior Living will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,113,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 57.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 372,400 shares during the period. Steinberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 12.3% during the second quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 582,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 63,878 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 23.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 48,795 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the second quarter valued at $520,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Senior Living (CSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.