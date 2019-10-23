Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) to Hold

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 4.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 309.42%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blink Charging stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.43% of Blink Charging worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

