Zacks: First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $21.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Community an industry rank of 177 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get First Community alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCCO shares. ValuEngine raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on First Community in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th.

In related news, VP David K. Proctor sold 3,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $74,066.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Pwmco LLC grew its stake in First Community by 4.6% in the second quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 253,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Community by 3.7% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 56,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Community by 11.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Community by 386.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Community by 155.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 23,348 shares during the period. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCCO opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Community has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $23.96. The company has a market cap of $147.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.89.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.