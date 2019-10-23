Zacks: Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Charah Solutions’ rating score has declined by 23% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $4.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Charah Solutions an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHRA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. First Analysis lowered their target price on Charah Solutions from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Charah Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other Charah Solutions news, CEO Scott Andrew Sewell acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $36,680.00. Also, CFO Roger D. Shannon acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $92,105 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRA stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 20,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of -0.04. Charah Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $120.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charah Solutions will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

