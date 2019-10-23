Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.17. Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCMD shares. BTIG Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

TCMD traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.44. 212,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,143. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.98. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $878.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $205,226.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,782. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $89,062.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,445.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,904 shares of company stock worth $2,529,194 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 6,820.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 330,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 326,074 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.2% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,745,000 after purchasing an additional 235,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at $11,386,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at $4,704,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 13.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 528,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 63,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

