Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to report $37.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.00 million. Hoegh LNG Partners posted sales of $37.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $144.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.33 million to $145.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $144.12 million, with estimates ranging from $139.24 million to $149.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hoegh LNG Partners.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.27). Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 38.82%. The company had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMLP. ValuEngine upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $17.00 price objective on Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hoegh LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 14.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $299,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 81.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the period. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMLP stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $559.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.70%.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

