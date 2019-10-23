Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Will Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) will announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Triton International’s earnings. Triton International reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triton International will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Triton International.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Triton International had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point set a $38.00 price target on shares of Triton International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Triton International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Triton International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triton International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $221,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Triton International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Triton International by 116.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triton International during the second quarter worth $82,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Triton International during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Triton International by 331.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRTN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,589. Triton International has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.02%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triton International (TRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.