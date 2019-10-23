Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Brokerages expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to announce sales of $4.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.14 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $4.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $16.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.53 billion to $16.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.90 billion to $18.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $184.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.70.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $121.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,426. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.29. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $105.28 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $49,361.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,458,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,831,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,499,000 after buying an additional 136,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 954,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,945,000 after buying an additional 229,987 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,187,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

