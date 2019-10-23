Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will report $192.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $187.50 million and the highest is $198.12 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $177.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $713.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $712.10 million to $719.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $767.67 million, with estimates ranging from $756.80 million to $776.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.41. 1,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.87. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 4,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $302,064.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,064.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $824,315. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at $936,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

