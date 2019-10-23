Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) to Post $0.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GrubHub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. GrubHub reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GrubHub.

Get GrubHub alerts:

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $325.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Shares of GrubHub stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 857,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,608. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub has a 52 week low of $51.57 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

In related news, insider Maria Belousova sold 6,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $472,422.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,340.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $111,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,913.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,664 shares of company stock valued at $756,263. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in GrubHub by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,309,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $960,007,000 after buying an additional 612,970 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in GrubHub by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,040,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $783,082,000 after buying an additional 865,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GrubHub by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,545,000 after buying an additional 68,316 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,636,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its stake in GrubHub by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,289,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,537,000 after buying an additional 120,444 shares during the period.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrubHub (GRUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.