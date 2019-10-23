Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) to Announce -$0.71 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) will post ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $427,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $933,000. 24.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

