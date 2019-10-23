Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Analysts expect AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) to report $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AK Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.68 billion. AK Steel posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AK Steel will report full year sales of $6.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AK Steel.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 2.40%. AK Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

AKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.40 target price (up from $1.90) on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $3.00 target price on AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 target price on AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AK Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AK Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.

Shares of AKS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.58. 8,685,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,910,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $832.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. AK Steel has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKS. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AK Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AK Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

