Zacks: Analysts Expect Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Realogy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.81. Realogy posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Realogy will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Realogy.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Realogy had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on RLGY. Barclays decreased their target price on Realogy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Realogy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Compass Point set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Realogy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

NYSE:RLGY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,416. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Realogy has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 21,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Realogy by 140.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realogy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Realogy by 337.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Realogy by 1,373.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

