Zacks: Analysts Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $850,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce $850,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $22.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $7.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $800,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 77.80% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on INFI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,002,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 110,806 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 601,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 58,998 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INFI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,862. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $65.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

