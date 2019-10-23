Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. TEGNA posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.10 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 28.43%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

TGNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

