Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.01. Masonite International posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.81 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on DOOR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

DOOR opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.34. Masonite International has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $59.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Masonite International in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

