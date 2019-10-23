Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Post Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to report earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.10. General Dynamics reported earnings per share of $2.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $11.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $11.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.74 to $13.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.58.

In other news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,459 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,802 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 852.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,997,000 after purchasing an additional 935,275 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 18,507.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 926,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,628,000 after buying an additional 921,307 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,759,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in General Dynamics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,748,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $681,552,000 after buying an additional 383,200 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,769,000 after buying an additional 253,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $179.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.96. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $143.87 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.