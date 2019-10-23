Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.16. Exelixis posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $240.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 70.52% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXEL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,729. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.81. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Exelixis news, insider Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $500,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 35,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $704,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,974 shares of company stock worth $7,005,921. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 139.1% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 53,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 31,047 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 390.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 159,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 127,372 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 10.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,865,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,349,000 after purchasing an additional 433,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 194.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 103,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

