YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.39 Per Share (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR in a report issued on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th.

OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $74.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12. YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in the motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyers, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

