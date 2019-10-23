Yandex (YNDX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect Yandex to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Yandex has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Yandex had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $41.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Yandex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. Yandex has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YNDX shares. OTR Global started coverage on Yandex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.30 price objective on Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

