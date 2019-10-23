Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on YNDX. UBS Group set a $54.30 target price on Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. OTR Global began coverage on Yandex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $32.18 on Monday. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.98.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Yandex had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Yandex will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Yandex by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Yandex by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

