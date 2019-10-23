Yamana Gold (YRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Yamana Gold to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$620.02 million during the quarter.

Shares of YRI opened at C$4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.68. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$2.41 and a 52-week high of C$5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of -30.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Yamana Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.80 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$4.75 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

