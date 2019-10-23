Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives $3.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.53 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUY. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 102.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 33,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. 410,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,604,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.78. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.19 million. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

