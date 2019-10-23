XYO (XYO) Achieves Market Cap of $3.28 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Over the last week, XYO has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market cap of $3.28 million and $3,798.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, KuCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00042680 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.80 or 0.06108377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000274 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000156 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, KuCoin, DEx.top, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

