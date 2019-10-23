Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Upgraded by Cascend Securities to “Buy”

Cascend Securities upgraded shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $115.00 target price on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered Xilinx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura upgraded Xilinx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.96.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $95.98 on Tuesday. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.26 and a 200 day moving average of $110.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $603,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,674.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $129,408.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,340 shares in the company, valued at $420,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,048 shares of company stock worth $2,934,041 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,147 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after acquiring an additional 21,827 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 166,218 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 19,042 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

