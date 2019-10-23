Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Xcel Energy comprises about 4.1% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 914,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 28,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 196.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,967,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,156 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $1,606,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,494.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $925,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,382 shares of company stock worth $3,133,045 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEL opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.44. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.