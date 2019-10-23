WPP (NYSE:WPP) and Starco Brands (NYSE:STCB) Financial Contrast

WPP (NYSE:WPP) and Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for WPP and Starco Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPP 0 3 4 0 2.57 Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

WPP currently has a consensus target price of $1,090.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,736.25%. Given WPP’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WPP is more favorable than Starco Brands.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WPP and Starco Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPP $20.83 billion 0.76 $1.42 billion $7.21 8.23 Starco Brands $130,000.00 3,671.31 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than Starco Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of WPP shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of WPP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of Starco Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

WPP has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starco Brands has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WPP pays an annual dividend of $2.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Starco Brands does not pay a dividend. WPP pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares WPP and Starco Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPP N/A N/A N/A Starco Brands -45.34% N/A -114.39%

Summary

WPP beats Starco Brands on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services. The Data Investment Management segment offers brand, consumer, media, and marketplace insight services. The Public Relations & Public Affairs segment provides corporate, consumer, financial, and brand-building services. The Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications segment is involved in consumer, corporate, and employee branding and design services, covering identity, packaging, literature, events, and training and architecture, as well as advertising, medical education, and online marketing. This segment also offers specialist communications services, such as custom media and multicultural marketing; event, sports, youth, and entertainment marketing; corporate and business-to-business; and media, technology, and production services. The company also provides specialist customer, channel, direct, field, retail, promotional, and point-of-sale services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc. develops and markets a range of consumer packaged products in the United States. It provides products in various categories, including household cleaning, personal care, food, beverage and spirits, DIY hardware, and arts and crafts. The company sells its products through various retailers, as well as through online retailers. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

