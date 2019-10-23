WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC reduced its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. WP Carey makes up about 2.7% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in WP Carey by 65.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in WP Carey by 1.8% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 107,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in WP Carey by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey in the third quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in WP Carey by 6.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. WP Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NYSE:WPC opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day moving average of $84.87. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $305.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 38.36% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 76.81%.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.