World Asset Management Inc Sells 5,110 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 204.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,580,942,000 after buying an additional 22,110,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,125,391,000 after buying an additional 5,932,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7,972.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,781,000 after buying an additional 4,364,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 17,466.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,207,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,788,000 after buying an additional 4,183,930 shares in the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.62. 5,880,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,200,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.72. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $233.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.48.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

