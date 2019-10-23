World Asset Management Inc Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

In related news, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $3,684,914.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,688.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total value of $79,805.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 154,670 shares of company stock valued at $33,420,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.93. 521,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,102. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.35. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

