World Asset Management Inc Has $2.79 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,186 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 19,601 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of FedEx to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.64.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.49. 1,218,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,188. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.72. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $234.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

