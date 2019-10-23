World Asset Management Inc Buys 848 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.9% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 29,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Home Depot by 17.7% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 44,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.24.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,141. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $238.99. The firm has a market cap of $259.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

