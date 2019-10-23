World Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,854,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,875,780,000 after purchasing an additional 974,005 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,839,000 after acquiring an additional 48,927 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16,857.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,279,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,194,000 after acquiring an additional 116,697 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,868,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,912,000 after acquiring an additional 649,469 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.30 and a 1-year high of $103.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

