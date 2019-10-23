Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) PT Set at $119.00 by Barrington Research

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) has been assigned a $119.00 price target by Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WWD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.64. 204,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,526. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.15 and its 200 day moving average is $108.54.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $752.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.59 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $383,561.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,420.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,562. 4.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 39,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

