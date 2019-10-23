Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Acquired by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,613 shares during the quarter. Wolverine World Wide comprises 1.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Wolverine World Wide worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.3% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 104,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 39.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $568.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 17.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.