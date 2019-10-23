Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Down 16.7%

Wishbone Gold PLC (LON:WSBN)’s share price fell 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), 4,109,708 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 330% from the average session volume of 955,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.87, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $797,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.28.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. The company holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. It also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

