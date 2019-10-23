Wisewaygroupltd (ASX:WWG) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Wisewaygroupltd (ASX:WWG) rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.24 ($0.17) and last traded at A$0.24 ($0.17), approximately 57,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.22 ($0.16).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 million and a P/E ratio of -11.76.

Get Wisewaygroupltd alerts:

In other Wisewaygroupltd news, insider Florence Tong sold 4,773,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.18), for a total value of A$1,193,335.75 ($846,337.41).

Wiseway Group Limited provides integrated logistics services in Australia. It provides outbound cargo services, such as sea and air freight services; inbound cargo services, including general cargo, e-commerce import, bonded warehouse, and customs clearance services; and domestic transport services. The company offers logistic services between Australia and China.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Wisewaygroupltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisewaygroupltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.