Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been assigned a €145.00 ($168.60) target price by analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WDI. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($175.58) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baader Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. HSBC set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €190.45 ($221.45).

Get Wirecard alerts:

Shares of ETR WDI opened at €116.00 ($134.88) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €142.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €141.53. Wirecard has a 1-year low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 1-year high of €178.40 ($207.44). The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.