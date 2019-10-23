Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Stake Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 251.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 32.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WLTW stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.06. 6,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,901. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1 year low of $134.63 and a 1 year high of $200.93.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on WLTW. UBS Group raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.33.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

