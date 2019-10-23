William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progressive in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

PGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $93.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $68.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. Progressive has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,282,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,779,270,000 after acquiring an additional 608,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,197,000 after buying an additional 373,372 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,288,000 after buying an additional 2,309,945 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,244,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $579,085,000 after buying an additional 81,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,702,000 after buying an additional 568,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $973,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,962.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $3,979,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

