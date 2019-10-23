Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $120,000 Position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,925,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,822,000 after buying an additional 1,441,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 71.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,803,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 7,437,416 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Flex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 17,753,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,906,000 after buying an additional 240,106 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 7.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,331,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,859,000 after buying an additional 1,223,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Flex by 46.7% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 16,315,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,137,000 after buying an additional 5,190,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Flex stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 511,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,990. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.84. Flex Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.73%. Flex’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

